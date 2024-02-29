Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 3,769 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 495.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESLT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $220.37 on Thursday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $166.11 and a 1 year high of $225.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.