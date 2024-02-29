Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 69.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

