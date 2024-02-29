Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Marchex worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marchex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marchex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

