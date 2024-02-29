Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 656.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,051,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,338,000 after purchasing an additional 409,717 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 561,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.75.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.28.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

