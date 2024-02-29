Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 396.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $182.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.16 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $185.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

