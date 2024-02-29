Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312,363 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 344,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHC opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

