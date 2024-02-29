Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,017 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.71 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

