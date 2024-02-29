Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $876,000 Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 354.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,899,000 after purchasing an additional 126,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,075,000 after purchasing an additional 319,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

MaxLinear Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

