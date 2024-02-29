Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $968,000 Position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Pro-Dex worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pro-Dex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

