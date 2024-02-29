Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $988,000 Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 179.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,760 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KZR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

