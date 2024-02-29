Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

LBRDK opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

