Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $872,000 in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HURN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $31,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $31,137.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $82,229.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,623. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

