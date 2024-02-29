Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $410.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.60 and its 200-day moving average is $355.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $413.34.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $2,043,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at $64,977,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at $64,977,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,642 shares of company stock worth $37,461,174. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

