Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 296,660 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

WalkMe Stock Up 0.2 %

WalkMe stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

