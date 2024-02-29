Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 159,973 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,973 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Immunic worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 46.3% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 272,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 86,217 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 210.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 148,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 31.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Immunic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

