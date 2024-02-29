Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,770,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,786,000 after buying an additional 579,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,046,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after buying an additional 40,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 9.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 42.1% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 393,374 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PUK opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

