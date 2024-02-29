Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Ultralife at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ultralife by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

