Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Alector worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alector by 24.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Alector by 28.8% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

