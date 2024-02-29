Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,924,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,279 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,553,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

BHC stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.