Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresite Capital Management V LLC grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% in the second quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,956 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period.

KNTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

KNTE opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

