Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 222.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 632.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ REFI opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $292.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

