Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $13,488,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,116 shares of company stock valued at $10,232,094. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

