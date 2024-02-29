Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 141,336 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,336 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Youdao worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Youdao by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DAO opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Youdao, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $574.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

