Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 18,652 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of City Office REIT worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 736.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in City Office REIT by 2,533.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:CIO opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

