Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 35,734 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 27,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TKC opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

