Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 57,982 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,982 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Robert Half by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Robert Half by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.