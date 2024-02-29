Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Workiva by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $1,656,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Down 0.4 %

Workiva stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.