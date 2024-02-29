Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $932,000 Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SpartanNash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 20.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 577.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $723.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.53. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

