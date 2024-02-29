Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 119,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $451,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,335,685.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $700,995. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

