Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,753 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Shore Bancshares worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 580,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 131.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 325.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,332 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 60,794.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Shore Bancshares

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director David S. Jones purchased 8,043 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $88,553.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shore Bancshares news, Director David S. Jones purchased 8,043 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $88,553.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 10,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,543 shares of company stock valued at $204,553. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

