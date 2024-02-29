Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,623 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LINC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 506,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

