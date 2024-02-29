Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. Accor has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $8.88.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

