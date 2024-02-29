ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIWGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 19.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

