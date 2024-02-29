ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,404,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 1,457,425 shares.The stock last traded at $29.31 and had previously closed at $21.79.

The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $570,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ACM Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ACM Research by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in ACM Research by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.26.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

