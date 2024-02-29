Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 294.4% in February

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 294.4% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Adecco Group Trading Up 0.4 %

About Adecco Group

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

