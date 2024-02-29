ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in February

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ADFJF opened at $7.35 on Thursday. ADF Group has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

