Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 44,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $166.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $166.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.