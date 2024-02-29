Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the January 31st total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

