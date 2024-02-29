Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Update

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the January 31st total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Adventus Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Adventus Mining
