ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGESY stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $47.79.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

