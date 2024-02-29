AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Down 4.8%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 34,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 41,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

AgeX Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.48% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

