Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,020 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 81,652 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AEM opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

