Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 4,930.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
ACGBY stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
