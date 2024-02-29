Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 4,930.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

ACGBY stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

