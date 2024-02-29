Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Agronomics Trading Down 6.1 %
OTCMKTS:AGNMF opened at 0.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.13 and its 200 day moving average is 0.12. Agronomics has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 0.17.
Agronomics Company Profile
