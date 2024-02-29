AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Down 79.5% in February

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the January 31st total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AIA Group Stock Down 2.0 %

AIA Group stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94.

Get AIA Group alerts:

About AIA Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.