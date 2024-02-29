AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 70,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 147,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIM. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

