Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF)'s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Air China Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

