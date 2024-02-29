Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
