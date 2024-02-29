Algoma Central Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Algoma Central in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Stock Down 0.3 %

ALC stock opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$14.14 and a 52 week high of C$16.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53. The company has a market cap of C$577.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

In related news, Director Jens Grønning bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,140.00. 57.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.