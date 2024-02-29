Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Up 3.1%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 10,172,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,106,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.35.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

