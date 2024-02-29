Align Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Align Technology in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $302.39 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.26 and a 200-day moving average of $275.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

